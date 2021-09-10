'He’s a player for England' - Liverpool-linked Adeyemi backed for Premier League transfer by former chairman

Manfred Schwabl, who saw the teenage talent break through on his books at SpVgg Unterhaching, expects a deal to be done at some stage

Karim Adeyemi is being linked with leading sides across Europe, from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, and his former chairman at SpVgg Unterhaching believes the highly-rated teenager is destined to end up in the Premier League.

At just 19 years of age, the promising striker is looking to follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland as his stock soars on the books of Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

A return to his native Germany could be made by a man who opened his senior international goal account during the recent round of World Cup qualifying action, but Manfred Schwabl believes Adeyemi's career path will eventually lead to England.

What has been said?

Schwabl, who saw Adeyemi's potential unlocked across six years in the youth ranks at SpVgg Unterhaching, told Sport1 of a hot prospect: "German football would be well advised to bring him back.

"(But) if he came back to Germany, it would only be an intermediate step. In the long run, he’s a player for England.

"He is quick and ready for duels. You have already seen that against Armenia [in the World Cup qualifiers].

"He’ll score goals. In the long run, England will be his home."

Why is Adeyemi in demand?

Adeyemi linked up with Salzburg in 2018 but was immediately loaned out to their feeder team FC Liefering.

Positive steps were taken there, allowing him to be absorbed back into the fold at his parent club as a suitable successor to Borussia Dortmund-bound Haaland was sought.

Adeyemi is not cut from the same cloth as the prolific Norwegian, as he is shorter and not as powerful, but his obvious qualities are being noted.

He has hit 17 goals through 59 competitive appearances for Salzburg, including seven in nine outings this season as he bursts out of the blocks and into the thoughts of big-spending sides looking to land a long-term option for their respective attacking units.

