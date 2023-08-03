‘It’s a movement!’ - Superstar rapper Rick Ross joins Lionel Messi fan club after being invited to Inter Miami game by David Beckham

Rap superstar Rick Ross, after attending his first soccer match, is now a fully fledged member of the Lionel Messi fan club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The American music star and producer – famed for albums such as Port of Miami and Mastermind – has become the latest A-lister to catch a glimpse of Argentine icon Messi in action. After receiving an invite from Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, Ross was in the crowd for a Leagues Cup clash with Orlando City on Wednesday. He saw Messi bag a brace in that contest, with the Florida-based entertainer suitably impressed by what he witnessed from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ross told Apple TV+: “This is my first football game ever. Lionel Messi has changed the entire energy of the state. I am here to have fun. To support the city and to support David Beckham and to let Messi know that he is welcome in Miami. This is different. Everyone in Miami, I suggest you come out and catch one of these games, it's a movement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Plenty of celebrities have already heeded that advice, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Camilla Cabello, Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs and Derek Jeter taking in fixtures at DRV PNK Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has – following his stunning move to America after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain – made an immediate impact in Miami, with the all-time great registering five goals through three appearances.