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Abobakr El Mokadem

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"A mansion and a multi-million-pound penthouse"... Henry earns a weekly wage on a par with Premier League players

T. Henry
Arsenal
Premier League
France
England

Details of the Arsenal legend’s fortune

A British newspaper report revealed a major surprise on Sunday concerning former French star Thierry Henry, who retired from football around 12 years ago.

Henry was a regular sports pundit on Sky Sports between 2015 and 2018, but left the channel to focus on coaching.

The former French international has coached his country’s Under-21s and Olympic teams, as well as Monaco and Montreal.

He served twice as assistant coach of the Belgian national team under Roberto Martínez.

Henry currently works as a sports analyst for CBS Sports and Amazon Prime Video, and has also signed a contract with Fox Sports to cover next year’s World Cup.

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Arsenal
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The Sun reported that although the Arsenal legend retired 12 years ago, his current income rivals that of current Premier League players.

It explained that Henry earns around £100,000 a week, a figure currently earned by Premier League players. 

His work in sports analysis, sponsorship, investments, book deals, personal appearances and property means that the 48-year-old’s income remains on a par with the Premier League.

The latest figures for Cluemere Ltd, the company the French star uses for his business interests, show that his firm has assets worth £931,781, including £833,290 in cash in the bank.

Henry’s property portfolio includes a £10 million mansion in Hampstead, London, and a £12 million penthouse flat in New York.

He is one of the owners of Italian football club Como, which is managed by his former Arsenal teammate, Cesc Fàbregas.

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