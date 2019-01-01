'A footballer can't be treated like that!' - Icardi lawyer warns Inter over lawsuit

The Argentine is suing the club for €1.5 million compensation and the right to return to training, claiming he has been discriminated against

Mauro Icardi's lawyer has hit out at for allegedly discriminating against the striker, saying he is "suffering psychologically" from his ongoing exclusion from the team.

Icardi has taken legal action against the side, demanding they let him return to training and pay him €1.5 million in compensation.

The attacker has been in a dispute with the Nerazzurri since the end of last season, when he was stripped of his captaincy and left out of the squad.

The 26-year-old does not appear to be part of new coach Antonio Conte's plans, while his shirt number has been given to new striker Romelu Lukaku. Furthermore, Icardi has been excluded from training.

The international's lawyer, Giuseppe Di Carlo, says Inter have been treating him unfairly and says they will take them to court unless he is welcomed back.

“At the beginning of August I sent a warning to the club for Icardi to be fully reintegrated to training," he told Corriere dello Sport.

“In response, I received a formal note from the company stating that he is already in the group, but it is well known he isn't doing the technical-tactical exercises. He is unilaterally considered to be for sale despite a contract until June 2021 and his declared will to respect it.

“This is an established practice by other clubs too, but I wonder: is it right? This arbitration can become a question of law for the future. We aim to show that a footballer can't be treated like that.

“In my opinion there is no way we can get a resolution, but we want equal treatment with the other Inter players. Now let's see what kind of response there will be. If Icardi leaves, we will drop the case. Otherwise...

“He's suffering from a psychological point of view. It is not normal to suffer discrimination like this: the armband, his absence from the squad photos, the number [being given to Lukaku], missing training."

Di Carlo added that the lawsuit is not about money, insisting that Icardi only wants to return to the Inter squad.

“I want to clarify that the request for damages is a necessary consequence of the legal action and not a personal initiative by the player," he added to Sport Mediaset.

“It would’ve been an incomplete document without requesting at least 20 per cent of the salary as compensation. Once you take that action, the issue of compensation becomes obligatory.

“It’s a situation where money is irrelevant, because what Icardi wants is to be an integral part of the Inter project. How is it possible in two months of pre-season training he hasn’t taken part in a single friendly?

“Now we must wait up to five days for the tribunal to accept the case and I think they’ll wait until the transfer window has closed on Monday evening.

“Obviously, if Icardi were to complete a transfer, the legal action would be dropped.”