'A declaration of war!'- Alex Morgan sparks England outrage with tea-sipping celebration

The USWNT forward netted her side's second against the Lionesses and chose to mark the strike with a controversial celebration on her birthday

Football fans were divided on social media on Tuesday evening after Alex Morgan sparked debate with her celebration after putting USA ahead in their Women’s World Cup semi-final against England.

The forward’s 31st minute strike put her side 2-1 up in the tie, but it was her tea-sipping celebration that caused furore amongst some fans.

Some brushed it off as an innocuous celebration simply brought out after Morgan scored on her birthday, while others argued it was disrespectful to her English opponents.

Juventus forward Lianne Sanderson belonged to the latter camp, telling beIN Sports: “I’m not that happy with that celebration.

“That for me is a bit distasteful and I don’t think she needs to do that. For me this was a little bit disrespectful.

“I could be wrong but it’s based upon playing against England and we love our tea in England, I’m not a tea drinker but that’s what we’re connected with.”

 
 
 

