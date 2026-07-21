A Spanish report has mocked what it described as a bizarre "conspiracy theory" that spread among some Argentine fans on social media, in an attempt to explain their national team's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain settled the final with a single unanswered goal, claiming the world title after imposing sweeping technical superiority over Argentina. That dominance barely showed up in the scoreline.

The story comes from Mundo Deportivo. After the match, a number of users on "X" circulated a video clip of Lionel Messi speaking to the Argentine players inside the dressing room before they headed onto the pitch for the final. They reckoned the captain's words might have hinted at something abnormal within the camp.

Messi appears in the clip trying to calm his teammates before the match, saying: "Come on lads, calm, the most important thing is to be calm, to think only about playing, and to forget everything else, to think about our fans, and to think about playing."

Some Argentine fans went even further. They argued that "the players' calmness and their lack of great enthusiasm in those moments might have been proof that they entered the final restrained or affected by an unknown factor", hunting for an explanation off the pitch for the team's display against Spain.

Mundo Deportivo tore into these claims, branding them a "crazy conspiracy theory". Rather than acknowledge Spain's superiority, the paper argued, certain voices are digging for obscure explanations to justify the poor performance and the defeat.

Messi's words carried one clear aim: to calm the players and sharpen their focus before kick-off. Yet some fans read them another way entirely, spinning them into a conspiracy theory that the Argentine players did not enter the final with their full freedom or focus.

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