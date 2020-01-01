'A class above Chelsea in every department' - Lambert backs Bayern to win Champions League

The former Dortmund midfielder was impressed with the Bavarians' performance at Stamford Bridge and thinks they're capable of going all the way

Former midfielder Paul Lambert believes are capable of going all the way in the this season and that they were a "class above" in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski both struck to help Bayern to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, ensuring the Blues now face a monumental task to reach the quarter-finals.

Frank Lampard's side face the Bavarians on Saturday and will need a minor miracle to overturn the three-goal deficit, especially given the injury crisis that has hit the squad, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro and Willian all set to miss out.

More teams

Added to the Blues' woes are the suspensions of both Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, while Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante are also doubtful, leading to many young players being added to the squad for the clash at Allianz Arena.

And Lambert has been impressed with what he's seen from Bayern, believing that they have what it takes to win the Champions League this season and that it will take a "really good side" to knock out the German champions.

"That was a proper performance at Stamford Bridge," Lambert told Goal. "I thought they were excellent. Bayern looked a class above Chelsea in every department. That’s not being disrespectful to Chelsea. I just thought the better side on the night were Bayern Munich.

"Alphonso Davies has been unbelievable at left-back. He is top class at covering the ground with great energy. He has a wonderful left foot when he gets in those dangerous positions as well.

Article continues below

"I think Bayern have a real chance of winning it. Leipzig are a really good side as well but maybe lacking experience. Leipzig were excellent against . We will see how it goes. Bayern will be there or thereabouts.

"You have to be a really good side to knock Bayern out. I think there’s a genuine chance of them doing it this year."

The winner of the Bayern vs Chelsea tie will face or in the quarter-finals before meeting one of , , or in the semis.