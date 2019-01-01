'A body like Ronaldo' - Moggi backs Ibrahimovic for Serie A move

The Swedish star continues to shine despite his age and drawn a massive comparison to the Portuguese star

Former general manager Luciano Moggi has compared Zlatan Ibrahimovic's physique to that of Cristiano Ronaldo's as he backed the Swede's ability to still cut it in .

Despite turning 38 in October, Ibrahimovic continues to fire freely in the for with 13 goals from just 16 games this season.

Ronaldo is similarly ageing gracefully, striking 21 times last season for Juventus in Serie A having turned 34 in February.

With Ibrahimovic contracted in America until the end of 2019, Moggi has called on Italian side to contemplate signing a striker with a physical build like Ronaldo.

"This would be something not useful, but more. Zlatan has a biological body that allows him to make the best even at his age, just like Cristiano Ronaldo," Moggi told FirenzeViola.

"He is sowing victories everywhere, even in America.

"Certainly it will not be as easy in Serie A, but the goals have to be made wherever we go to play and, if he came to Fiorentina, even for the youth players it would be fantastic because they could perhaps learn something more from him that not even the coach is able to give.

"But it is obvious that he is no longer the player he used to be."

While backing Ibrahimovic to have a big impact in , Moggi isn't convinced the likes of Suso and Franck Ribery could have the same impact.

"Suso and Ribery I have doubts that they can be useful, it takes a player who gives substance like him," he said.

After spending his career in Europe playing for the likes of , , , , and Juventus, Ibrahimovic has found America's approach to the MLS frustrating.

Recently asked about the play-off approach in the MLS, the Swedish star didn't hold back in his assessment.

"I think the system is sh*t," Ibrahimovic told reporters in LA earlier this month.

Article continues below

"How can you learn mentality if you only have to reach the playoffs?"

"You just need to win the play-offs, and that's it. The results in each game are important, but here, if you come in seventh place, you make the playoffs and win, you are champion.

"For me, the mentality is every day, training the way you train is the way you play a game, and with the MLS system, how do you create that mentality to be in your toes 24 hours? It’s very difficult."