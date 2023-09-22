Tyler Adams to be reintegrated into the Bournemouth team 'in the next week or two weeks or so'

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is nearing a return from injury for his new club Bournemouth.

Adams signs for Bournemouth

Sidelined through injury

Iraola provides positive update

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Cherries since arriving in a £23million move from Leeds United in the summer, after being sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury. However, the American is now getting closer to making his debut for Bournemouth, after his new boss Andoni Iraola released a positive update on his fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think the only one that is not [recovered] so far is Tyler [Adams], who won't be available for the Brighton game but he has started training partially with the group," said Iraola.

"There is a chance of having him in the next week or two weeks or so. Tyler is really close because once you start training partially with the group, it’s a matter of sensations, and if you are physically good enough.

“He has a very good physical base. So I think it will take not a long time to see Tyler with the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT midfielder has not played since March after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, but will be looking to make a positive impact at Vicarage Road once he makes his return from injury, after suffering relegation with Leeds last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The player is nearing a return from injury and will have the Carabao Cup clash against Stoke on September 27 and the Premier League fixture against Arsenal on the 30th in his sights, as he looks to make his debut for his new team.