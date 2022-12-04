Pochettino denies France World Cup star Mbappe was difficult to manage at PSG
- Question marks over Mbappe attitude
- Supposedly calls the shots at PSG
- Pochettino still out of work
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine only lasted 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 side before being sacked last summer. Pochettino may have helped lead PSG to a league title but his time in France was clouded by talk of a strained relationship with key players such as Mbappe.
WHAT THEY SAID: Despite this speculation, while speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the France last-16 match against Poland, Pochettino said Mbappe wasn't as difficult to manage as some make out.
He said: "But the problem is, sometimes you need to manage yourself because we are talking about a top three, top five best player in the world and it's not easy for him to manage himself because he’s not mature enough, still he’s a child. But I think he's doing well. Sometimes people talk too much but I think it's not like this."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe signed a new contract in May but already there is talk that he could be pushing for a move in the January transfer market due to unhappiness over broken promises regarding player recruitment.
IN ONE PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? For now, the Frenchman will be entirely focused on the events of the World Cup, where he is currently the joint-leader in the Golden Boot race with three goals to his name.
Editors' Picks
- 2022 World Cup: Key battles as England & Senegal eye quarter-final berth
- Messi is a footballing God! Argentina winners, losers & ratings as Leo carries Scaloni's side into World Cup quarter-finals
- 2022 World Cup: England dangermen who can hurt Senegal in their Round of 16 clash
- USMNT put in its place: Winners, losers & ratings as superior Dutch teach Americans World Cup last-16 lesson