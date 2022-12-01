News Matches
Canada vs Morocco

Hakim Ziyech and Morocco make World Cup history as win over Canada propels them to first knockout stage since 1986

Ryan Tolmich
5:10 PM GMT 01/12/2022
Ziyech Morocco 2022 World Cup
Morocco booked their place in the round of 16 by taking advantage of Canada's blunders in a 2-1 win on Thursday.
  • Goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri
  • Morocco finish atop the group
  • Canada eliminated after losses in all three games

TELL ME MORE: It took less than four minutes for Hakim Ziyech to open the scoring as he took advantage of a blunder from Canada's back-line. Youssef En-Nesyri added another goal in the 23rd minute on a fantastic ball from Achraf Hakimi over Canada's back-line, but John Herdman's side pulled one back before half-time thanks to a Nayef Aguerd own goal. Despite Canada's enthusiasm in the second half, the equalising goal never came, although they did come close as a shot bounced near the line before being cleared away.

It's Morocco's first last-16 appearance at a World Cup since 1986.

THE MVP: A few months ago, Ziyech wasn't even part of this Morocco team, having controversially retired from the international game amid a feud with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic. On Thursday, though, he scored the goal that effectively sent his team to the round of 16, even if it came with a little help from Canada's back-line.

THE BIG LOSER: Milan Borjan's catastrophic error helped set the tone within the first four minutes. He wasn't helped out by Alistair Johnston's poor back-pass, but Canada's goalkeeper got a little too cute with his touch, handing Ziyech the first goal.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

FINAL GROUP F TABLE:

TeamPWDLGDPTS
Morocco321037
Croatia312035
Belgium3111-14
Canada3003-50

WHAT NEXT? With the win, Morocco finishes atop the group and will now face the second-place team in Group E, which features Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany. Canada, meanwhile, will now look ahead to the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Mexico.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE):

