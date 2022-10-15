'We have to be calm' - Arteta calls for patience in update on Zinchenko's injury return

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt for Arsenal's upcoming game against Leeds United.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League

Gunners face Leeds United at Elland Road

Oleksandr Zinchenko may miss the game

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Jesse Marsch's side on October 16, Arteta explained that Zinchenko is still a doubt for the game, having missed the win over Liverpool last weekend with a calf injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if the Ukrainian was a doubt for the match, Arteta replied: "I think so. With Alex, I don’t know, he has not been on the pitch yet. So we have to be a little bit calm."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko last played for Arsenal during the north London derby win over bitter rivals Tottenham, and has missed the last three matches in all competitions. In his place, Takehiro Tomiyasu played last weekend in the Premier League, while Kieran Tierney started at left-back most recently against Bodo/Glimt.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ZINCHENKO? If the 25-year-old isn't fit enough to feature against Leeds, he will be hoping to return against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on October 20.