Marseille target Folarin Balogun transfer as USMNT forward is touted to form partnership with ex-Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez

Marseille are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal and USMNT forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun faces uncertain Arsenal future

Marseille latest side reportedly interested

21-year-old shone on loan at Reims last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun is yet to have his Arsenal breakthrough after playing just 10 times for the first team since making his debut in October 2020. The striker has spent the last two seasons out on loan, the first of which yielded three goals from 20 matches for Championship side Middlesbrough in 2021-22, but last season he bagged 22 goals in 39 games for Ligue 1 side Reims. Now, L’Équipe claim Marseille are weighing up a move for the 21-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun, who chose to represent the United States instead of England in May, has two years left on his contract at the Emirates but it seems he does not have a long-term future at Arsenal. The Gunners have reportedly placed a £35million price tag on the forward, amid interest from Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, AC Milan, and Inter Milan. The U.S. international is behind Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, and more, in the attacking pecking order.

AND WHAT'S MORE: L'Equipe claims Marseille want to partner Balogun with former Gunners star Alexis Sanchez, 34, in the attack. The report adds talks over a new one-year deal are progressing well with the Chilean international - who scored 18 goals for Les Phocéens last season. Sanchez left Arsenal in 2018 while Balogun was in the club's academy.

WHAT NEXT? While clubs are keeping tabs on Balogun, he may be involved in Arsenal's pre-season games which begin against Nurnberg on July 13.