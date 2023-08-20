Kevin de Bruyne successor? Man City exploring deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

- City interested in Wirtz
- German wonderkid could be De Bruyne successor
- KDB out injured for five months
WHAT HAPPENED? As reported by Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, City have "inquired about the situation" of Wirtz. The 20-year-old midfielder is understood to be keen to work with Guardiola, but a move for him would not be easy to pull off.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following confirmation that Kevin de Bruyne will be out of action for up to five months with a serious hamstring injury, City are stepping up their search for a new attacking midfielder.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Wirtz is one of the young gems of European football and could be De Bruyne's long-term successor. He's versatile too, so could be a decent replacement for departed right winger Riyad Mahrez, were he to be needed on the right flank.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR WIRTZ AND CITY?: City won't find it easy to prise Wirtz away from Leverkusen as he has four years left on his contract. The treble-winners are confident of signing winger Jeremey Doku from Stade Rennes but would like to bring in another attacking option.