'Free Hakim' - Aubameyang takes swipe at Chelsea in Instagram story as Ziyech joins Galatasaray

WHAT HAPPENED? Ziyech finally left Chelsea this week after two previous attempts fell through. Aubameyang - who left Chelsea from Marseille this summer - took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate on his loan move to Galatasaray. However, he didn't miss the chance to make a dig at his former club.Instagram
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain in January fell through when Chelsea failed to submit the correct paperwork on time. Six months later, Chelsea's plan to sell the winger to Al-Nassr was scuppered when the Saudi club changed their offer to the player.
WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? Ziyech was introduced to Galatasaray supporters after his new club beat Trabzonspor 2-0 on Saturday. The Turkish giants will pay a £3 million ($3.8m) loan fee, and will be able to make the move permanent next summer for an additional £2.4m ($2.85m).