Heading to Chelsea? Moises Caicedo opens up on his future and says he 'knows how to handle' transfer pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old midfielder has only been at Brighton for one season but is being linked with a big-money move to Chelsea. Fans of the Seagulls won't be pleased, but the Ecuadorian has admitted that he is flattered with the links.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Maria Jose Flores, Caicedo said: "It’s a very great emotion. What guy wouldn’t want them to be talking about him? I know how to handle it. I don’t get carried away by emotions. I’m enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He will know what is best for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo impressed during his debut Premier League campaign, and was the subject of two rejected bids from Arsenal in January.

Having signed Declan Rice Arsenal are now out of the running, but Chelsea and Manchester United remain interested in the deep-lying midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOISES CAICEDO? As was the case in January, Brighton are not budging on their valuation of Caicedo. Owner Tony Bloom wants £100m, a fee Chelsea are unwilling to meet.