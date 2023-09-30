Antony return signed off after meeting with Man Utd women's team amid assault allegations

Antony's return to Manchester United was approved following a meeting with the women's team on Friday, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger arrived back in the UK on Tuesday before being questioned by Greater Manchester Police just two days later over a series of assault allegations made by his ex-partner, Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony strongly denies the claims and has now been permitted to return to first-team training and has been made available for selection again, with the United Women's team being offered one-to-one meetings with senior officials to raise any concerns prior to a decision being made.

According to the Daily Mail, director of football John Murtough and chief communications officer Ellie Norman held a meeting with the squad to outline their reasoning behind their decision, where Marc Skinner’s players raised no issues when presented with the background and facts of Antony's ongoing case.

Speaking on the return of Antony to his United squad, men's team manager Erik ten Hag, said: "We make the statement so I refer to the statement, everything has been made clear in the statement. No, I don't think it's a distraction. We will focus on the games. He will do as well.

"On Saturday, he will be back in training, so tomorrow. I have to see, but I think, yeah (he's fit)."

The statement from United regarding the Brazilian winger read: "Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

'"As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."