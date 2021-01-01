'95th minute magic' - Nigerians celebrate Enyimba as South Africans slam 'weak' Orlando Pirates

A nervy finish in Aba on Wednesday night saw the Nigerian giants advance into the quarter-finals of the Caf tournament with a late winning goal

It was mixed feelings for Nigerians and South Africans as Enyimba defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the final Group A match in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Fatai Osho’s men started Wednesday’s encounter in search of a win to confirm their place in the knockout stage but they found it difficult to break their South African visitors until the 95th minute.

Cyril Olisemah tapped in a late match-winning goal that fired the Nigeria Professional Football League giants to the top of Group A with nine points after six matches.

Despite the loss in Aba, Orlando Pirates qualified for the next round as the second-best team in the group with nine points after the same number of games.

In their reactions to the result, South Africans were disappointed to see the Buccaneers drop points at the Enyimba International Stadium while Nigerians are praising the resilience shown by Fatai Osho’s men.

Orlando Pirates is weak guys!!! — Hloni (@Hloni_Hlongwa) April 28, 2021

Poor defensive from Orlando Pirates. The best way to defend is to keep ball possession. Enyimba was not a threat but Pirates player kept losing possession easily. They couldn't even make 3 touches from 75 minutes 👎 — Pensive Junior (@Gallow_13) April 28, 2021

A good fight by the Nigerians as they finish on top of the group



Orlando Pirates and Enyimba are both through to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confedaration Cup #TotalCAFCC https://t.co/jMLJsToGdJ — 🇿🇦 Mhlengi Ngcobo™️ (@MhlengiNgcobo13) April 28, 2021

FT: Enyimba 1-0 Orlando Pirates



Late late goal by Cyril Olisema gives Enyimba maximum points and subsequently finish top of Group A.



The chants of Nzogbu Nzogbu 🐘 rents the airwave. #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/WKCGdQv0FX — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) April 28, 2021

Enyimba's triumph over Orlando Pirates is a simple example of a hard-fought result — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) April 28, 2021

🌟 @orlandopirates 🌟



Sailing to the #TotalCAFCC knock-outs for the fist time since 2015! 🏴‍☠️🔼 pic.twitter.com/YV4iE9Smls — Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 28, 2021

Cyril Olisema 🔥 gives Enyimba the goal that gives them the win against Orlando Pirates and into the Quarter Final of the CAF Confederations Cup ...



They're our sole representative on the Continent 🇳🇬



The Elephants 💪🏽🐘💙 — Michael Adégbílé 🦁🇳🇬 | 🐅🖤 (@official_micolo) April 28, 2021

Disappointing Orlando pirates 😠 — P.R.O (@MluMhayise) April 28, 2021

Orlando Pirates really plays mud football. We have players who can really play but one fails to understand what's holding them back. Could it be the coach's tactics that's failing them? Why not play the traditional 1-4-4-2? — Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana 🇿🇦 12March (@LaDumezulu) April 28, 2021

This is the worst Orlando Pirates I’ve ever seen. It’s hard to defend the coach and his entire squad. They play rubbish — Biggz (@Checkma8e) April 28, 2021

Orlando Pirates Football Club have Qualified!!!!!!



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️☠️♥️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️💀☠️☠️☠️ — Luu Kubheka (@WasOnce_Skinny) April 28, 2021

Not the best of performance but we got the needed victory. Congrats Enyimba — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 28, 2021

This Orlando Pirates team has no heart. — ulusu merchant (@DeeIsASinner) April 28, 2021

This was not Orlando Pirates playing. That team was weak, we just decided to park the bus #Mxcim https://t.co/IBURTYHRhi — Kolobe (@2410452a8151494) April 28, 2021

Enyimba at half time VS Enyimba at full time #totalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/Iws5YMAlAX — Steven and 14 Others (@iam_steveola) April 28, 2021

Enyimba finally topped the group!!! — Pelumi O Apantaku (@Pelulomo_27) April 28, 2021

FT | WE'VE MADE IT!



This is the spirit of the Elephant 💙💙💙



| 1-0 | #EFCPIR | #TotalCAFCC — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) April 28, 2021

I am still wondering why some people had issues with Enyimba playing at 10pm today. They're in the quarterfinals and it's all good.

Congrats the People's Elephant. pic.twitter.com/mZMeV0ZDnO — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) April 28, 2021

Congratulations Enyimba, that was a hard fought 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates. Well deserved #CAFCC — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) April 28, 2021

What a game, what a time to score the winner.

Congratulations Olisaeme,

Congratulations Enyimba fc #CAFCC — AMAJUOYI PASCHAL (@aepee15) April 28, 2021

ES Setif and Al Ahly Benghazi lose out at the death! Olisema pulled the chestnut out of the fire for Enyimba!!!

Nsogbu-sogbu!!! Enyimba Eyim!!! pic.twitter.com/Y3UPOQtmNo — Olumide Mynder (@rednym) April 28, 2021

FT | @EnyimbaFC 1-0 @orlandopirates



Pirates suffer their first defeat in this year’s #TotalCAFCC through a late goal from the hosts. Both teams are through to the quarterfinals.



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️ #Matchday #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) April 28, 2021