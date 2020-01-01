'8-2 say this' - Africa reacts to Bayern Munich's humiliation of Barcelona

The Spanish giants were destroyed in the quarter-final stage of the elite European competition at Estadio da Luiz on Friday

's 8-2 victory over in the Uefa quarter-final has got football enthusiasts across Africa talking on social media.

Four goals in each of the Friday's encounter saw Barcelona bow to their heaviest defeat in the European competition.

David Alaba's own goal and Luis Saurez's 57th-minute strike was not enough for Quique Setien's men as Thomas Muller and second-half substitute Philippe Coutinho both found the target twice while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Rober Lewandowski scored a goal each for the champions.

The triumph propelled Bayern Munich to the semi-final stage and would face the winner between and , however, the margin of goals conceded by Barcelona - five-time Champions League winners - left fans embarrassed.

even got sent out in peace, but Barcelona in pieces #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/kh5u5elZK0 — Daboi (@Mayorhgee) August 14, 2020

I really feel sorry for the fellow handling this account. #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/1blr7leOi5 — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2020

How can you score 4 goals in each half, Bayern una no dey fear God...shebi na big team to another big team, I will not check the TL.😕😢😢😢 #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/aOHaQgz28f — Toberry 👑 (@Toberry15) August 14, 2020

The moment you staked Barcelona win and over 2.5 against bayern. Then you decided to check scores during the 88th minute #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/mGJjlLefJZ — Laycon STAN no1 (@Michael04539732) August 14, 2020

I really 8 - 2 say this but Bayern Munich need to be calming down



😅😅😅 #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/56li59NRkU — CFC_Babatunde 🧔🏾 (@AtolagbeAB) August 14, 2020

I’ll would definitely 8-2 be a Barca fan now with what Bayern has done to them #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/MLt03V9Qwa — Pankee ma pa mi na 🤯 (@PankeeRoy) August 14, 2020

When you realize there is no home and away and you’re going home🤣🤣🤣 #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/hwy4d2zyBo — Z A N N A H✨ (@__usyy) August 14, 2020

It’s paining me that Messi didn’t play this match day cos of injury ,if not Barcelona would have won #FCBFCB — Dehkunle Of Africa 💧🐐 🎠 (@Dehkunle) August 14, 2020

Messi:



Captain when Barca got humiliated 3-0 by Juve in 2017



Captain when Barca bottled a 4-1 lead against in 2018



Captain when Barca bottled a 3-0 lead against in 2019



Captain when Barca got humiliated 8-2 by Bayern in 2020.



Scapegoat. #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/OewC5lCm7K — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) August 14, 2020

“I’ve spent 16 wonderful years with Barcelona and I can’t trade the love I have for this team with anything. I 8-2 say this but I hereby retire from club football.” #FCBFCB #BarcaBayern

Yours Truly,

Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/jeN1NO4HPA — Consultz (@consultxyz) August 14, 2020

Let's settle this for once.

Like for Lingard.

Retweet for Argentine Yussouf Mulumbu Messi. #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/Km1i1z9IIZ — Gerald Ngao 🇰🇪 (@geraldngaopk) August 14, 2020

Worst part is that Barcelona paid £140m for coutinho to come on as a sub, assist and score 2, I repeat 2 against them. 😂 What a show. Correct endorsement deal 😁 #BarcaBayern #FCBFCB where was Messi sef pic.twitter.com/G3Cmw4mHgb — Sergio Ramos (@Sarcastic_crick) August 14, 2020

Bayern used Barcelona to remind of pic.twitter.com/CwmGC0cS4L — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) August 14, 2020

Barca lost today but still doesn’t change the fact that Messi is the greatest player of all time — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 14, 2020

In case you missed the Barca vs Bayern match.. Here's the full highlight 😂😂😂 #BarcaBayern #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/iNWwxIcVtk — AJIBOLA 💧#BBNaija (@jibbyford_) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich Players Lining Up To Score Against Barcelona 😂😂😂 #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/795ODTrxZi — Abu-Sadeeq (@Dongarrus1) August 14, 2020

#FCBFCB

Reporter: Mr Messi, will you be continuing with Barcelona next season?



Messi:



pic.twitter.com/OA1R65dXk3 — IZY 💎 (@___israell) August 14, 2020

Barca for life!!! ✌️ — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) August 14, 2020

This is the biggest L I have ever witnessed as a Barca fan #fact — Mexican GBE Leader (@vuhsace) August 14, 2020