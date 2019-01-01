32 women's coaches take part in Fifa refresher course in Ghana

Women's coaches in the West African nation are undergoing a five-day training programme organised by the world governing body

No fewer than 32 women's football coaches are taking part in the Fifa women's coaching course currently underway at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampran, .

The coaching course is happening just a few days after the Caf women's instructors course was held in Cairo, with Black Queens coach Marcy Tagoe taking part in the programme.

The five-day refresher course facilitated by the world governing body is expected to equip domestic tacticians with the latest ideas and training methods of women's coaching and development.

The 32 coaches participating in the programme were drawn from the women's national teams, the Women's National League clubs and some selected schools in the country.

At the course launch on Wednesday, Ghana Football Association Executive members, Habiba Attah Forson and Samuel Anim Addo and technical director Francis Oti Akenteng were in attendance.

Article continues below

Speaking at the opening event, Exco member Forson applauded Fifa for organising the course, while colleague Addo reiterated the new GFA's resolve to support women's football in the country.

Fifa instructor and Namibian administrator Jaqueline Shipanga, who was one of three instructors at the Caf coaching course in Cairo, is taking the coaches through intensive training.

In the end, the coaches will be empowered with fresh theoretical and on-field practical skills and knowledge on women's coaching.