2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers wrap: Mane brace fires Senegal to big win over South Sudan as Tanzania edge Niger

The bid to qualify for USA/Canada/Mexico by African teams continued on Saturday with three matches being played.

World Cup qualifiers resumed on Saturday

Senegal hosted South Sudan

Tanzania played Niger in Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED? Three 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers were witnessed on Saturday at different venues across Africa on a day that was a bit quiet.

Bafana Bafana beat visiting Benin 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium as Hugo Broos' men kicked off their qualification campaign on a promising note.

Senegal then hosted South Sudan in Diamniadio while Niger welcomed Tanzania in Marrakech on a day where draws were never recorded.

SENEGAL 4-0 NIGER

Senegal kicked off their bid to qualify for the World Cup with an emphatic 4-0 victory over South Sudan in this Group B match at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr opened the scoring for the Teranga Lions in the first minute of the contest before Sadio Mane doubled the home side's advantage five minutes later.

Lamine Camara beat the halftime whistle to make it three up for Senegal before Mane completed his brace from the penalty spot 11 minutes after the break.

NIGER 0-1 TANZANIA

DR Congo-born Charles M'Mombwa grabbed the only goal of the match that separated these two Group E teams at Stade de Marrakech.

M'Mombwa struck on 56 minutes to help Tanzania begin their World Cup qualification campaign with victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal have taken an early lead in Group B which also has DR Congo, Sudan, Togo, Mauritania and South Sudan.

The Teranga Lions' opponents know that Aliou Cisse's men could be difficult to topple from now on.

Despite beating Niger, Tanzania are second in Group E behind leaders Zambia in a group that also includes Morocco and Congo. Eritrea were also in this pool but have pulled out of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT? Senegal would be hoping to make it two out of two when they visit Togo in Lome on Tuesday.

The Taifa Stars now prepare for a tougher assignment when they host Morocco at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Tuesday.