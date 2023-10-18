MLS Cup 2023 playoffs bracket: Teams, fixtures, results & complete guide

GOAL breaks down who's in the running to lift the MLS Cup on December 9.

As it stands, on October 18, seven of the nine teams in the Eastern Conference have been confirmed heading into the final game week. In the Western Conference, there have been six confirmations so far with the bottom three spots open for capture.

A total of 18 teams will vie for MLS Cup, with several booking their spots in the postseason at the last possible moment. But, as we all know, it's anyone's game at this time of year as everyone has a chance to lift MLS' ultimate prize.

Here's a closer look at the MLS playoff schedule, format and bracket as the quest for MLS Cup begins.

What is the MLS playoff format?

The MLS playoffs feature a total of 18 teams, seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences directly qualify for Round One of the playoffs. While the bottom two of both conferences will play against each other in a single elimination Wild Card Playoff. Round One will be a best-of-three clash where Seed 1 will play Seed 8 and so on for the other seeds.

The winners of the Round One contest will advance to the Conference Semifinals, which will be a single-legged affair with the higher seed hosting the game. The same will be the format for the Conference Final and the MLS Cup Final.

Which teams qualified for the MLS playoffs?

Place Eastern Conference Western Conference 1 FC Cincinnati St. Louis City 2 Orlando City LAFC 3 Philadelphia Union Seattle Sounders 4 Columbus Crew Houston Dynamo 5 New England Revolution Real Salt Lake 6 Atlanta United Vancouver Whitecaps 7 Nashville FC TBC 8 TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC

When is the MLS Cup final?

The MLS Cup final is scheduled for December 9.

Hosting rights will go to whichever team had the best regular season finish, with FC Cincinnati in the best spot to host after claiming the Supporters' Shield. As a result, the club would host the MLS Cup, should they make it that far.

What channels will the MLS Cup playoffs be on?

Thanks to the deal struck between tech conglomerate Apple and MLS at the start of the season, Apple TV has had the rights to telecast matches in MLS and MLS Next Pro, as well as the Leagues Cup. The same will be the case for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Playoff schedule

Wild Card Playoff

Date Match Time TV Channel October 25 Eastern Conference: SEED 8 vs SEED 9 TBC Apple TV October 26 Western Conference: SEED 8 vs SEED 9 TBC Apple TV

Round One (Eastern Conference)

Date (Match 1/2/3) Match Time TV Channel TBC FC Cincinnati vs Wild Card TBC Apple TV TBC Seed 4 vs Seed 5 TBC Apple TV TBC Seed 3 vs Seed 6 TBC Apple TV TBC Orlando City vs Seed 7 TBC Apple TV

Round One (Western Conference)

Date (Match 1/2/3) Match Time TV Channel TBC St Louis City vs Wild Card TBC Apple TV TBC Seed 4 vs Seed 5 TBC Apple TV TBC Seed 3 vs Seed 6 TBC Apple TV TBC Seed 2 vs Seed 7 TBC Apple TV

Conference Semifinals

Date Match Time TV Channel TBC TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference) TBC Apple TV TBC TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference) TBC Apple TV TBC TBC vs TBC (Western Conference) TBC Apple TV TBC TBC vs TBC (Western Conference) TBC Apple TV

Conference Final

DATE Match TIME TV Channel December 2 TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference) TBC Apple TV December 2 TBC vs TBC (Western Conference) TBC Apple TV

MLS Cup