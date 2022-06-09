2023 Afcon Qualifiers Wrap: Egypt struggle without Salah as Ethiopia impress

The Pharaohs found the going tough without their talisman against the Walya Antelopes who made light work of their poor display

Egypt felt the full impact of Mohamed Salah’s absence as they slumped to a shock 2-0 loss to Ethiopia at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi on Thursday.

Forced to play their home games away due to the unavailability of good stadiums, Ethiopia looked sharp from the start, cutting through their opponents with ease.

With their superstar Salah out with an injury, Egypt found the going tough and were down after just 21 minutes when Abubeker Nasir, who plays for Ethiopia Bunna, beat his markers on the right-hand side to tee up Dawa Hotessa in the box to open the scoring.

The Pharaohs had looked open and vulnerable from the back in the early exchanges with Ethiopia managing four shots and 45 per cent possession after 25 minutes while their opponents barely threatened.

The Walya Antelopes thought they had made it 2-0 in the 34th minute but the referee flagged for offside. Sensing danger, Egypt coach Ehab Galal summoned Ibrahim Adel, Omar Kamal and Mohanad Lasheen to prepare for an early change.

But before he could make the changes, his side conceded yet again when Shimelis Bekele, who plays for Egyptian side El Gouna, made it 2-0 following a good solo run on the right side from St Georges forward Amanuel Gebremichael before squaring it out to him.

Galal then made his changes, Adel replacing Afsha, Kamal on for Ayman Ashraf while Lasheen came in for Amr El Solia who had been ineffective.

The Egyptian defence, known to be resolute over the years, looked anything but that against the Ethiopians who found it easy to run past them while playing either through the lines or on the break.

A toothless Egypt finished the first half without a single attempt as opposed to Ethiopia’s nine with the hosts also bossing possession at 51 per cent.

Galal had made three changes to the side that beat Guinea 1-0 on Sunday with Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed coming in for Salah, who is reported to have played the game with an injury, while Zamalek defender Mahmoud Alaa came in for Yasser Ibrahim as Afisha took the place of his Al Ahly teammate Hamdi Fathi in midfield.

After the break, Ethiopia continued to threaten with Nasir, Hotessa and Bekele getting in good areas with only poor decision making preventing them from extending their lead.

Article continues below

Ethiopia, who lined up 10 local-based players were unfazed by their star-studded opponents and held on to record the win which leaves them top of Group D which has every team on three points after Guinea beat Malawi 1-0.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Karl Toko-Ekambi’s brilliant free-kick saw Cameroon win 1-0 away to Burundi. Burundi and Namibia, who drew 1-1 on matchday one, have a point a piece. The group has three teams since Kenya are currently serving an indefinite Fifa ban.

Elsewhere, Mali made it two wins out of two to take the lead in Group G following a 3-1 victory over South Sudan with Congo Brazzaville and the Gambia on three points each from two games while Guinea Bissau hammered Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 to begin their Group A campaign with a win as Nigeria, also in the same pool, edged Sierra Leone 2-1.