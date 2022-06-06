2023 Afcon Qualifiers: When is the game between Uganda vs Niger and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between the Cranes and Le Mena The Mena

After making a false start in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign, Uganda will look to bounce back when they host Niger in their second fixture at St Mary’s Kitende in Kampala on Wednesday, June 8.

The East African nation stuttered in their quest to reach the finals in Ivory Coast after going down 2-0 in their Group F opener against former champions Algeria at Stade du 5 Juillet.

The Cranes under Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic were subdued with a goal in each half, Aissa Mandi putting the Desert Warriors ahead in the 28th minute before Youcef Belaili wrapped up the win with eight minutes left to the final whistle.

During the game, Uganda had a chance to reduce the deficit when Yanga SC midfielder Khalid Aucho won a penalty after being pulled down in the area, but Farouk Miya saw his weak effort saved by goalkeeper Mustafa Zeghba.

Uganda will come up against a Niger side, who launched their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania at Stade de l’Amitie. Despite playing at home, Le Mena The Mena were forced to chase the game after Taifa Stars took the lead with only a minute played courtesy of George Mpole.

Daniel Sosah then levelled for Niger for the vital point. Uganda and Niger have met six times in all competitions with the Cranes managing two wins, one draw, and three defeats.

The last time the two nations faced off was in a friendly in 2018 when Le Mena The Mena came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey. In 2014, they also met in a friendly at the same venue which Niger won 2-0.

In 2008, they contested in a World Cup qualifier and it was Niger, who picked a 3-1 victory courtesy of goals from forward Ismael Alassanne, who notched a double in the 68th and 86th minutes before Kamilou Daouda notched the third six minutes later. Uganda’s lone goal was scored by Denis Obua in the 33rd minute.

Uganda’s only wins against Niger came in 2007 during an Afcon qualifier when they won 3-1 at Namboole Stadium in Kampala and in 2008 during a World Cup qualifier in which they won 1-0 at the same venue.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Uganda) Match Channel 08/06/22 16:00 EAT 16.00 Uganda vs Niger UBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

