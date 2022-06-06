2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Ghana defender Mensah in stable condition after head injury

The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital after he collided with Peter Guinari while fighting for an aerial ball at Estadio 11 de Novembro

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is in stable condition after being rushed to hospital during their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Central African Republic on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who features for Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, collided with CAR's Peter Guinari while tussling for an aerial ball during the Group E matchday two contest that ended in a 1-1 draw at Estadio 11 de Novembro.

After being attended to on the pitch, Mensah was later rushed to hospital but according to Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Columbus captain is out of danger and responding well to treatment.

“Defender Jonathan Mensah is in a stable condition and responding to treatment at Clinica Girasol – a private hospital in Luanda- Angola,” read part of the statement from Ghana FA.

“The Columbus Crew man suffered a head injury during the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Central African Republic and Ghana at the 11 du Novembro Stadium in Luanda on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“The defender suffered a headbutt from an opponent resulting in a concussion. He was given emergency treatment on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital for further treatment. CT Scans confirmed normal findings but would have to spend the night at the hospital for further assessment and evaluation.

“We would like to call on Ghanaians, friends, and family to remain calm as the Black Stars medical team works around the clock to get him back on his feet.”

During the fixture, Ghana took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of Mohammed Kudus, but Karl Namnganda levelled matters for CAR for a 1-1 half-time scoreline.

Article continues below

The draw means Ghana, who are under Otto Addo, finished their first two matches on top of the group with four points. The Black Stars had opened their qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory against Madagascar at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday.