2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Ghana defender Mensah discharged from hospital after head injury

Relief for Black Stars fans as the centre-back joined his teammates after being admitted to hospital following a clash of heads in Sunday’s clash

Black Stars fans were relieved to see defender Jonathan Mensah back on his feet after being discharged from hospital on Monday following his head injury during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in Luanda, Angola during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mensah was stretchered off and taken straight into the ambulance following a clash of heads with CAR’s Peter Guinari while defending a corner.

The incident led to a five-minute stoppage as both players received treatment on the pitch and while neither was able to continue, the Ghanaian came off worse.

On Monday, a clip of Mensah being applauded by his teammates and the coaching staff as he joined them at the team hotel seemed to have calmed the nerves of Black Stars supporters ahead of their team’s trip to Japan for the Kirin Cup.

The 31-year-old, who plies his trade with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, was in good spirits as he talked with and hugged his teammates and coaches.

The Ghana Football Association had on Sunday assured fans that Mensah was out of danger and responding well to treatment after the injury that saw him leave the pitch heavily bandaged on the head.

“Defender Jonathan Mensah is in a stable condition and responding to treatment at Clinica Girasol, a private hospital in Luanda, Angola,” GFA said.

“The Columbus Crew man suffered a head injury during the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Central African Republic and Ghana at the 11 du Novembro Stadium in Luanda on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“The defender suffered a headbutt from an opponent resulting in a concussion. He was given emergency treatment on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital for further treatment. CT Scans confirmed normal findings but would have to spend the night at the hospital for further assessment and evaluation.

“We would like to call on Ghanaians, friends, and family to remain calm as the Black Stars medical team works around the clock to get him back on his feet.”

Mensah was among the seven changes made by coach Otto Addo as he partnered Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey at centre-back, having been an unused substitute in Ghana’s 3-0 win over Madagascar in their opening match of the qualifiers on June 1.