2023 AFC Asian Cup: Which teams have already qualified for the finals? Full list of qualified countries
The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be the 18th edition of the tournament. Qatar are the defending champions.
Initially, the tournament was supposed to be held in China. However, Chinese Football Association (CFA) has officially informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they will not be able to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravishing China.
AFC is yet to decide the new hosts for the marquee tournament. The apex governing body of the Asian continent has stated that they would notify the same in due course.
How many teams will participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?
The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will feature 24 teams including the host. The host nation will qualify directly for the tournament, whereas 23 spots will be filled via qualifiers.
When will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup start?
The AFC 2023 Asian Cup will kick off on June 16. Whereas the final will be played a month later on July 16.
Which teams have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?
The Asian Cup qualifiers began on June 6, 2019, for the 23 available spots. After the first two rounds of qualifiers, 13 teams have already qualified for the tournament.
Team
Method of Qualification
Date of Qualification
Final Appearances
Last Appearance
Previous best performance
Japan
Second Round Group F winners
May 28, 2021
10th appearance
2019
Winners (1992, 2000, 2004, 2011)
Syria
Second Round Group A winners
June 7, 2021
7th
2019
Group Stage (1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2011, 2016)
Qatar
Second Round Group E winners
June 7, 2021
11th
2019
Winners (2019)
South Korea
Second Round Group H winners
June 9, 2021
15th
2019
Winners (1956, 1960)
Australia
Second Round Group B winners
June 11, 2021
5th
2019
Winners (2015)
Iran
Second Round Group C winners
June 15, 2021
15th
2019
Winners (1968, 1972, 1976)
Saudi Arabia
Second Round Group D winners
June 15, 2021
11th
2019
Winners (1984, 1988, 1996)
United Arab Emirates
Second Round Group G winners
June 15, 2021
11th
2019
Runners-up (1996)
China
Second Round Group A runners-up
June 15, 2021
13th
2019
Runners-up (1984, 2004)
Iraq
Second Round Group C runners-up
June 15, 2021
10th
2019
Winners (2007)
Oman
Second Round Group E runners-up
June 15, 2021
5th
2019
Round of 16 (2019)
Vietnam
Second Round Group G runners-up
June 15, 2021
5th
2019
Fourth Place (1956, 1960)
Lebanon
Second Round Group H runners-up
June 15, 2021
3rd
2019
Group Stage (2000, 2019)