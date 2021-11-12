2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Zimbabwe coach Mapeza warns Bafana Bafana of Ghana's 'terrible' antics

Zimbabwe's interim coach Norman Mapeza says "it is not going to be easy" for South Africa when they lock horns with Ghana on Sunday.

The two teams are set to battle it out in their final match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Group G at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Bafana need to avoid a defeat in order to win Group G and progress to the third round of qualifying, while Ghana are also hoping to secure a win in order to reach the next stage.

Mapeza was in charge of the Zimbabwe side which suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ghana at Cape Coast Sports Stadium last month.

The former Chippa United coach warned that Bafana players should be psychologically ready for Ghana's antics.

“It’s not going to be easy, huh, we went to Cape Coast there, guys, psychologically the guys should be ready,” Mapeza told the media.

The 49-year-old mentor warned that Bafana might struggle to find a suitable training ground in Ghana ahead of their crucial clash with the Black Stars.

“It’s not going to be easy. I hope you find a training pitch there. There is nothing " he continued.

“It’s not going be easy. I hope though you find a better place to train, but it’s terrible.”

South African stars Percy Tau and Ronwen Williams will be familiar with the Ghanaian city of Cape Coast which is a fishing port.

The duo was part of the Bafana squad which faced the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Bafana losing 2-0.