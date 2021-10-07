The 34-year-old shot-stopper urged the current national team players to give their all when they face Walia Ibex

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has backed South Africa to defeat Ethiopia in their third 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G game on Saturday.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia on Saturday with Bafana Bafana looking to make it two wins in a row after defeating Ghana at home last month.

Khune started in goal for Bafana in their last away game against Walia Ibex when they suffered a 2-1 defeat in the 2014 World Cup qualifier in June 2013.

The accomplished goalkeeper reflected on their failed 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, before advising the current Bafana team to enjoy themselves and ensure that they qualify for next year's showpiece.

“We have been there before. We did not get the positive result we wanted. I think just like we did back then we have a great squad again," Khune told the club's media department.

"They must go out there and enjoy themselves and make sure at the end of the campaign they qualify for the World Cup."

The 2012/13 PSL Footballer of the Year strongly believes that Bafana have what it takes to defeat Ethiopia in their own backyard and make South Africa proud.

“They will get a positive result and leave with a smile on their faces. To the guys who have been selected, I wish them everything of the best and they must enjoy representing the nation," he continued.

"Never look back and regret while you can grab the opportunity to play for your country and give your all,” urged the experienced Khune.

Khune, who is South Africa's second-highest all-time capped player with 91 caps, urged the players to respect the badge and the people supporting them back home.

“We have to respect the badge and the people of the country. So when we get a call-up, we must give our all for the country, the people, and the flag,” he added.

Bafana will play host to Ethiopia in the fourth Group G game at the iconic FNB Stadium next week Tuesday.