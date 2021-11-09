2022 World Cup qualifiers: Partey, Afena-Gyan confirmed out of Ghana’s trip to Ethiopia

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey and Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan have been ruled out of Ghana’s clash with Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the West Africans have unveiled a final 24-man squad for the penultimate matchday trip.

The Black Stars play as guests of Ethiopia in the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday, the match set for a neutral venue owing to a ban on the East Africans’ Bahir Dar home ground for not meeting licensing requirements.

On Sunday, Milovan Rajevac’s side will wrap up their campaign with a home encounter against South Africa.

The availability of Partey and Afena-Gyan for November’s internationals has dominated discussions amid concerns of being unlikely to honour their invitations, despite their presence in the initial 28-man squad.

The former missed Arsenal’s Premier League tie with Watford on Sunday with a groin problem while the latter has been deemed not ready for international football following his call-up barely a week after making his professional debut for Roma in Serie A.

While the two players are now confirmed out of the Ethiopia clash, Goal understands the duo, particularly Partey, could link up with the Ghana squad for the showdown with South Africa on Sunday.

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has also been confirmed out of the Ghana team due to injury, while Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh, who trained with the Black Stars on Monday, is mysteriously not in the travelling party to South Africa.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group G, one point behind Bafana Bafana heading into the final two matchdays.

Full 24-man squad for Ethiopia trip:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrisu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)