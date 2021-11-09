2022 World Cup qualifiers: Paintsil highlights Partey’s Ghana importance, rules out South Africa

Former Leicester City defender John Paintsil has stressed the importance of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.



Nevertheless, he believes South Africa stand no chance of beating the Black Stars to a place in the next round of the qualifiers.

With two more rounds of matches to end the Africa zone's second phase, Ghana trail South Africa in Group G by one point, with the two teams set for a final day showdown in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Partey, meanwhile, remains a doubt for the big climax, having already been confirmed out of Thursday’s penultimate matchday clash with Ethiopia.

“Partey, Kamaldeen [Sulemana], [Mohammed] Kudus and Andre [Ayew] are very crucial to our chances of qualifying for the World Cup. But Milo [coach Milovan Rajevac] will never put pressure on his players,” Paintsil told Goal.

“He will tell his players ‘go and do the job and I will take the responsibility’. So if a coach says this to you as a player, what else do you want? He has his ways of calming and motivating his players to do well on the field.

"So, with these mentioned players, they’re experienced enough, they love and enjoy the game.

“What they now need to do is to come together as a team, lock themselves on the pitch, communicate well, and always take the game to the opponent. That will help in these two games coming up.”

The last time Ghana and South Africa were paired together in the same group in World Cup qualifying was in2006 when the former emerged supreme to reach the finals in Germany.

Paintsil was a member of that Ghana side.

“I think history is repeating itself if you remember in 2006 when we took it from them. We went to South Africa and beat them 2-0 and history is going to repeat. We will beat Ethiopia and beat them [South Africa] here,” said the 40-year-old, who also featured for Fulham and West Ham United.

“I have so much confidence because the little things I saw in the last games are amazing. And I can see the boys flying high.



"South Africa cannot pull off a surprise here. Looking at the materials we have now and the players who are ready to listen to the coach….

“Trust me, you will do everything, but you can’t beat Milo. If he scores you the first goal, then you are done because once the first goal comes, you the opponent will open up and he will score more.”

Ghana are looking for a return to the World Cup after failing in 2018.