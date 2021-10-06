2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Remembering the classic matches between Mali and Kenya

As the Group E rivals clash on Thursday, Goal looks back at history and assesses how they performed in their only two previous meetings

As African nations engage in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Kenya and Mali will be meeting on October 7 in what will be their third ever meeting.

Harambee Stars first played against Mali in 1972 in an Africa Cup of Nations group game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second encounter was in 2004 in yet another Afcon finals game, in Tunisia where Mali recorded a 3-1 victory.

First encounter

In the 1972 clash, Kenya's starting XI was made up of notable stars of that generation that included John Aluko, Daniel Anyanzwa, William Chege, Johnathan Niva, Peter Ouma, and James Siang'a.

The Group A clash was held at the 45,000 capacity Omnisports Stadium in Yaounde and ended in a draw after Daniel Nicodemus of Kenya and Fantymady Keita scored for the Harambee Stars and Mali, respectively.

After the 20th century encounter in Cameroon, the two African nations were to meet again in 2004, and Mali registered their first-ever victory against Kenya.

A goal from Mohamed Sissoko and two from Frederic Kanoute - in the 28th, 63rd, and 81st minutes - were enough to hand Mali a Group B opening victory, with Titus Mulama scoring the only goal for Kenya in the 58th minute.

Although Mali looked stronger on paper, Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee had then assembled a team boasting local and foreign-based stars that took the nation back to the continental showpiece after last featuring in the 1992 finals.

George Waweru, Mike Origi, Mulama, Dennis Oliech, Issa Kassim, Tom Juma, Anthony Mathenge, Francis Onyiso, Musa Otieno, and Adam Shaban were Kenya's notable stars as Mali boasted Seydou Keita, Kanoute, and Mahamadou Diarra as their high-profile players then.

As they meet this time in a World Cup qualifier, will Kenya register their first-ever win or are Mali going to pick a second victory in Morocco?

Mali are hosting Kenya in North Africa due to a lack of a Fifa-approved stadium in their backyard, and the return leg - on October 10 - will be hosted in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars will be under new management since Mulee - who was in charge in the previous two qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda - resigned in September before Engin Firat was appointed to fill the void left in the technical bench.