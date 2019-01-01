2022 World Cup qualifiers: India’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - We need to stay positive

The India number one believes that the Blue Tigers could have won the tie against Bangladesh…

only managed a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 qualifiers on Tuesday evening at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Saad Uddin scored for the visitors in the first half before Adil Khan rescued a point for the Blue Tigers. now have two points from three matches in Group E while Bangladesh, at the bottom of the pile, have a point.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was the star performer against last month in the 0-0 draw, mentioned that India could have picked their first three points against the neighbours.

“Of course, I am disappointed with the result. This is a game we could have won. But this is something that happens in football. We have to keep our chins up and look forward to the next two games (against Afghanistan and Oman),” said Sandhu.

India conceded first in the 43rd minute after a communication error between Sandhu and defender Rahul Bheke. The experienced goalkeeper was asked whether he was disappointed with his performance per say to which he responded in the negative.

“Not really. I didn't have much to do. There were occasions we could have done well. But all these things happen in football. I have no complaints.

“After this result we need to keep a positive mentality and make sure that we try again in the next two games,” he concluded.

India will convene again next month for their two away trips to Afghanistan and Oman respectively.