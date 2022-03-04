2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana will not stop Nigeria from reaching Qatar – Etebo

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is confident they will beat Ghana and reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the final round of the qualification play-off campaign with the first leg meeting set for Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before the return fixture at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja four days later.

The 26-year-old, who currently turns out for Premier League side Watford on loan from Stoke City, and missed the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon owing to injury, believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to win the two-legged battle.

“We need to focus on the World Cup qualification. It’s going to be tough, but I believe Ghana will not stop us,” Etebo said as quoted by Punch.

“We have what it takes to qualify and I believe we will achieve this feat. They are preparing and we as well are doing everything we can to ensure we qualify for Qatar.

“I was in a meeting with the coaches and the Nigerian Football Federation recently and we all had one motive: to ensure we qualify for the World Cup. It’s a collective effort and I believe we will achieve this qualification dream.”

Etebo has also admitted he was left gutted after missing the Afcon finals in Cameroon, where the Super Eagles failed to go past the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.

“So sad, I must tell you because I love representing my country in every game and at every tournament,” Etebo said when asked how he felt watching the tournament on TV.

“The players and coaches gave their best, but they were unlucky to have lost to Tunisia. That is gone now; we must focus on the next task, which is to qualify for the World Cup. That is the dream of every player I believe we can bounce back from that Afcon setback to make the nation proud again.”

On staying out of action for five months owing to the injury, Etebo said: “I’m happy about the fact that I have started playing football again after five months out.

“I was so disappointed because at that time I was just settling in and adapting well into the Premier League. It was not easy staying five months without kicking a ball but I’m happy to be back with the ball at my feet.

“It was painful for me and the coach at that time Munoz [Xisco] was also unhappy that I sustained the injury minutes I came on in the game against Newcastle United.

“It has not been easy, I must say but I’m glad to be back. It was one of the toughest moments of my career because I was in pain in the first few days but thank God my rehabilitation went well as planned and I just need more minutes to build my fitness level back again.

“Everything went as planned. I give God the glory that my quad surgery went well, thanks to the club’s medical staff. My major concern now is how I need to be better, strong, fully fit, and good to go again. That’s my priority for now.”

Etebo is also confident he will be ready to face the Black Stars after returning to action with Watford’s U23 team.

“As you already know, I have returned to training and I’m building up my match fitness with the U23 team and I will be ready if called upon to play for my country,” added Etebo.

“These are games you want to be part of and make history. So, hopefully, I pray the coaches to deem it fit to call me up for the game and help the team achieve their goals. But sincerely, it will be up with the coaches to decide if I fit into their plans for the games.”