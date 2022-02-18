Ghana Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia hopes Ghana can put their recent disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign behind them and rise to the occasion against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are under pressure to return to winning ways after finishing bottom of their group at the continental showpiece and exiting the tournament without winning a single game.

In March, the four-time champions have a big task on their hands as they face arch-rivals Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

“I’m always proud of the Black Stars for going out and representing Ghana, regardless of the result, especially during the pandemic which has been a difficult time for all,” Bawumia told PAV Magazine.

“It was of course a disappointing Afcon tournament for us, and I know that we are capable of achieving much more.

“Now it will be important to work together as a team especially as our focus turns to the vital World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.

“I will always be cheering them on!”

Ghana are set to play hosts to Nigeria in Cape Coast on March 24 before flying out for the return leg in Abuja three days later.

The winners over two legs join four other nations to represent Africa at the global gathering in Qatar from November to December.

The Black Stars are looking to secure qualification after missing out on the 2018 championship in Russia.

Following their Afcon disappointment, head coach Milovan Rajevac received the sack, opening a vacancy for the appointment of a new technical leadership team.

Unable to settle on a substantive head coach, the Ghana Football Association has appointed an interim four-man technical leadership, with Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo named as head coach.

He will be assisted by former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton (technical advisor), while ex-Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng support as assistant coaches.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will hope to make it four World Cup qualifications in a row with victory over Ghana.