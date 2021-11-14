2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana captain Andre Ayew counting on home strength to oust South Africa

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars are under pressure to beat South Africa in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Sunday and counts on home advantage to facilitate their quest for victory.



Three points behind Bafana Bafana on the table in African zone qualifying Group G, the Black Stars need a win at all cost to secure passage to the third and final round of the qualifiers.



The match comes three days after Milovan Rajevac’s outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by Ethiopia.



"We have had good results at home, not just here in Cape Coast," Ayew said during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.



"I don't remember the last time we lost in Ghana so we need to stay like this, keep the same spirit and belief. We know we will not be able to do it without the fans. They should come in their numbers tomorrow and we will make sure we will give them everything they will be proud of.



"It is a tough one coming and there is a lot of pressure behind this game, from the nation and from us but that is why we play these kinds of games and now, we have to be ready to perform and make the country proud.”



On Sunday, Ghana will have to do without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who has failed to recover in time from a groin injury.



The 28-year-old missed the draw with Ethiopia amid hopes of linking up with the Black Stars for the final day showdown with Bafana.



His absence is a big blow for the Black Stars but a massive relief for the visitors who simply need to avoid defeat to make it to the next round of the competition.



The Black Stars, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, have set sights on a prompt return to the global gathering.



In the first fixture between Ghana and South Africa in June, the latter registered a 1-0 home win to take over the top spot.



The Black Stars last hosted Bafana in 2019 for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the match ending in a 2-0 win for the home side.





