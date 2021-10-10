2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'He is a wise coach' - Harambee Stars Olunga defends under fire Firat

The coach - who was in charge of his first game - saw his team register a disappointing result in a qualifying fixture on Thursday

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has defended head coach Engin Firat, who is under fire after a 5-0 loss to Mali in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Olunga was part of the squad that fell to the humiliating defeat at Agadir Stadium in Morocco on Thursday as Kenya recorded their first loss in Group E.

Wise Firat

"Firat is a wise coach," the Al Duhail SC's star told The Standard. "He is new, nothing much. It is too early to judge a coach with only one match played and I believe we should give him time."

Olunga's defence came as the former Tusker star, Sammy Shollei claimed the Turkish coach is on holiday and he would not criticise FKF, who are allegedly interfering with his job.

"Firat is on holiday and cannot dare speak against the federation because his two-month contract can be terminated at any time. He has to go with what he is told, and he has to field the players he is given," Shollei said.

"If Firat dares say the office is interfering with his job - because we all know that is happening that it is the office that lines up the squad - he will not say the players did not perform because he will be fired on the spot."

Meanwhile, the former Gor Mahia striker added that they know the pressure and the stakes the return clash at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday carries and are ready for the battle.



"It will be a do or die game for us because we have to win to remain in contention of qualifying for the World Cup," Olunga added.



"I believe we still have a chance of going through despite the heavy defeat in Morocco. We can’t just give up, we have to head into the match stronger and fight till the end.

Article continues below

"We know what we have to do. The first leg did not go how we planned despite the good preparations we had. It was not our day. It was a bad day in the office.

"We learnt from our mistakes and we are looking forward to rectifying them and playing better when we host Mali today in the return leg."

Kenya will be keen to get composed early in the game and avoid conceding a deluge of goals in the first half, as was the case in the previous duel.