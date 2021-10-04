2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Firat names Harambee Stars squad to face Mali

The local-based players will travel on Monday evening while the foreign-based ones will link up with the rest of the squad in Morocco

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has named his final 2022 World Cup qualifiers squad that will take on Mali on October 7.

Kenya will travel to Morocco on Monday evening where they will be hosted by the West African nation in the group's third match.

James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars, Samuel Olwande of Kariobangi Sharks, and Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo are among the players who have been dropped.

Kenyans will be keen to see whether Firat will largely maintain the players that started under his predecessors. Zesco United's goalkeeper Ian Otieno has been the number one choice from the time Francis Kimanzi was in charge and kept his place under Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

Daniel Sakari and Eric Ouma were mostly preferred as the right-back and left-back, respectively, under the previous regimes and are in the final squad.

Since making himself noticed in the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, Joseph Okumu has been an undroppable centre-back.



In the qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda, Okumu was partnered with Tusker's Eugene Asike but with the return of Joash Onyango, it will be interesting to see who Firat will place his trust in.



Richard Odada impressed on his debut against Uganda and also featured against Amavubi and has been tipped as Victor Wanyama's long-term successor in the midfield.

Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna - who have been Kenya's midfield partners for quite some time now following their impressive outings with their respective clubs - have also been named in the final squad.

Erick Kapaito - the 2020/21 Premier League top scorer with 24 goals - is among the three strikers named by the Turkish coach.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Farouk Shikhalo

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino Ambulu, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders: Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito.