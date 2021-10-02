Cranes coach ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named a new captain for the East Africans ahead of the upcoming qualifiers

Uganda head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has appointed midfielder Khalid Aucho as the captain of the side ahead of their World Cup qualifying meetings against Rwanda.

The Cranes are scheduled to face Amavubi in consecutive Group E matches – the first set for Kigali on October 7 and the second meeting in Kampala on October 10.

With the absence of Okwi, who was named the permanent captain to replace retired Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango, the Serbian tactician has settled on the Yanga SC midfielder and he will be assisted by Taddeo Lwanga and Denis Iguma.

What did Sredojevic say?

“I together with my technical team have already decided on who will captain the team against Rwanda and that is Khalid [Aucho],” Micho said as quoted by Football 256.

“Denis Iguma will deputise him as Taddeo Lwanga, Timothy Awany, and other senior players will wait in the same line but I expect all my players to behave as leaders during those two matches and going forward."

Asked to reveal why Okwi was missing from the squad, Micho said: “We respect Okwi as one of the legends of Ugandan football that’s why we gave him the minutes against both Kenya and Mali.

“That was to help him find a club but now that he doesn’t have a club yet, we never wanted to summon him without the required fitness.”

Uganda Squad

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Alionzi Nafian (URA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda).

Defenders: Innocent Wafula (KCCA, Uganda), Paul Willa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact, Canada), Abdul-Azizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Najib Fesali (URA, Uganda), Geoffrey Wasswa (KCCA, Uganda), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda).

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Tadeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Moses Waiswa (Supersport United, South Africa), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Rogers Mato (KCCA, Uganda).

Forwards: Aziz Fahad Bayo (Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Stephen Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA, Uganda), Sadat Anaku (KCCA, Uganda), and Charles Lwanga (KCCA, Uganda).