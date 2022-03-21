2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Anguissa blow for Cameroon ahead of Algeria date

Cameroon are set to miss the services of Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa when they play Algeria in their 2022 World Cup play-off.

The reliable 26-year-old was injured last weekend when turning out for his club against Udinese in the Serie A game in which they came from a goal down, scored by Gerard Deulofeu, to win 2-1 courtesy of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Anguissa played the entire game but suffered an injury as confirmed by the Indomitable Lions who have now brought in Arnaud Djoum of Apollon Limassol to take his place.

"Injured with his club this weekend, Frank Zambo Anguissa will miss the double confrontation with Algeria on 25 and 29 March valid for the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in the African zone. He will be replaced by Arnaud Djoum," the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts confirmed.

#ECHOSDELATANIERE 🇨🇲🦁



Blessé en club ce week-end, Franck Zambo Anguissa est forfait pour la double confrontation contre l'Algérie des 25 et 29 mars 2022 comptant pour les barrages de la #FIFAWC2022Q zone Afrique. Il sera remplacé par Arnaud Djoum. #GoLions#LetsRoarTogether pic.twitter.com/F2jyBhvn6f — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) March 20, 2022

Cameroon will host Algeria for the first leg on Friday, March 25 while the second leg will be played in North Africa four days later.

Cameroon full squad:

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Tchamba Duplexe (Sonderjyske)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), Ntcham Olivier (Swansea), Fuchs Jeando (Peterborough), Ondoa Gael (Hannover 96).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Wassu Patient (Coton Sport), Soni Kevin (Asteras Tripoli), Tawamba Leandre (Al-Taawoun FC)