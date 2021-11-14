2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 10-man Madagascar hold Tanzania, DR Congo progress to play-offs

Tanzania registered their second draw in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after a 1-1 scoreline against Madagascar on Sunday at the Mahamasina Stadium, while the Democratic Republic of Congo progressed from the group to the play-offs.

Both the Taifa Stars and their hosts had already failed to make progress in the qualifiers as they are positioned third and fourth, respectively, in Group J that also includes Benin.

Tanzania took the lead in the 25th minute when Simon Msuva - who played in all the qualifying matches and scored in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo and later against Benin - found the back of the net.

The Cosafa nation equalised in the 74th minute when Hakim Abdallah struck to deny the East Africans what would have been their third win in the campaign.

Metacha Mnata, Erasto Nyoni, Yassin Mustapha, Dismas Miroshi, John Bocco, and Msuva were the six players from the Tanzania side who were yellow-carded.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Pascal Razakanantenaina was red-carded in the 83rd minute after he had been initially cautioned in the 27th minute.

Abdallah was the second player to be yellow-carded on the side of the hosts, who recorded their first draw in the qualifiers.

The draw is the second coach Kim Poulsen has overseen since he resumed the coaching role of Tanzania's national side. He has four wins and also six losses in the 12 games he has been in charge of.

Meanwhile, DR Congo progressed to the playoffs after a 2-0 win over Benin at the Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Dieumerci Mbokani scored the opener in the 10th minute with a penalty kick before the lead was extended by Ben Malango in the 74th minute.

Article continues below

Despite the win, the hosts saw four of their players yellow carded, with Samuel Moutoussamy being the first one to be cautioned in the 35th minute.

Chancel Mbema, Joel Kiassumbua and Jackson Muleka were the other players who got a place in the referee's book in the 61st, 84th and in the fourth minute of added time, respectively.