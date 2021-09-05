2022 World Cup Qualifier: Bafana Bafana's Broos 'not afraid' of 'much stronger' Ghana

The South Africa coach admits his charges face a tough opponent in the Black Stars, but is confident of victory if they take their chances

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has conceded they face a "much stronger" team in Ghana when they square off in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.



Broos will be taking charge of his second game as Bafana Bafana coach and has already conceded that the Black Stars are the strongest team in the group, but that will not prevent them from going for a win.

What Broos said

"I have seen several videos of Ghana and it will be a tough game, but we have possibilities on our side to get them and if we can get them, we will put them in problems. We do not have to be afraid and, certainly, we are confident in starting tomorrow's game," Broos said in a pre-match presser.

"It will be tough, but we will see how it will end."



"Every game is different, you can not look at the past because if you do that, you are lost from the beginning. Past games are finished, tomorrow will be a new game and even if Ghana is a strong team, we will have our chances. It will be up to us to take the chances that we will get.



"We will try to win and after the game, I will see whether I am satisfied or not. The opponent is much stronger than we are and I will be satisfied with the performance of the team, but I will not be satisfied with a team that does not fight.

"The mentality for us was good, so I hope to see the same thing tomorrow."

The former Cameroon tactician, meanwhile, revealed why he is satisfied with his charges despite a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in their opening game.



"I hope my team can have the same performance [as against Zimbabwe], or a little better, maybe, because the opponent is stronger. Good organisation in defence and good attacks is what we will need and we will see what the game will bring us," he added.



"If you do something in training and during the game, you do not see it, then it becomes disappointing. I saw the boys tried to do what we had trained on against Zimbabwe, but we will need some time to improve and become better and better. I am confident if we work like this, we will get where we want to be."

Future Team

Broos further said he is building a team but will not hesitate to make changes in the future if some players do not satisfy him performance-wise.



"We are building a team, a young team, and for me, it is important to see how good the young players are. They can be good in the league, but tomorrow's game is a level higher, it is tougher and what I will want to see is whether the players are ready or not," he continued.



"In the future, I will make changes for sure because some players might not be of the quality that I want for Bafana Bafana. We need sometimes, but that does not mean we will not go for a win.

"We are focused on building the team on one side, but we will chase the results and that is why I wanted to win on Friday, the players wanted to win, but we did not."



Ghana will be looking for a second straight victory after the opening win against Ethiopia in Cape Coast on Friday.