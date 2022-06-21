The attacker has been a key player for the Maroons but has not played for the Lions of Teranga

Senegal youngster Ibrahima Niane is optimistic about his chances of representing his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old was in good form for Metz FC last season, featuring in 26 Ligue 1 matches, and managed to score three goals with one assist.

However, he has not represented the senior national team yet, with his contribution coming from the U20 team, where he played 13 matches between 2017 and 2019 and scored six goals.

The Lions of Teranga are among the five African teams that qualified for the prestigious global competition and the youngster has expressed his desire to be in the travelling party despite being overlooked in recent assignments.

Niane has further stated he would love to play at the 2023 Africa Nations Cup but his immediate target is the World Cup.

"In football, anything is possible. It will soon be the start of the new season," the attacker said as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"We will first try to make an impression, as I did last season.

"Now the African Cup is in a [year's time] and the World Cup in almost five months.

"Many things can change in the meantime. I don't hide it, I want to go to the World Cup first, before thinking about my next participation in [Afcon]. The door to the national team is open to everyone.

"Any successful club player will get closer to the national team. And I'm convinced I can be part of it."

The Teranga Lions have had a successful year so far - it began in Cameroon where they went all the way to winning their maiden Afcon title after beating Egypt in the final.

Aliou Cisse's side then went on to silence the Pharaohs once again to earn qualficiation for the World Cup.

The other African teams in the competition will be Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.