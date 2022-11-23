2022 World Cup: Ghana not underdogs, will show the world Fifa ranking just a number vs Ronaldo's Portugal - Semenyo

Ghana attacker Antoine Semenyo insists his team will deliver at the World Cup and stated the Fifa rankings matters nothing in a competition like this.

Ghana start World Cup campaign vs Portugal

Semenyo insists they are not underdogs

Backed West Africans to compete well in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED: The Black Stars are appearing at the World Cup for the fourth time in their history. They made their debut in 2006 and since then they have regularly qualified for the prestigious global competition, save for 2018.

In this edition, the Ghanaians have been put in the tricky Group H which has Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. However, striker Semenyo states it is possible for the team to advance from the pool since they mean business.

WHAT HE SAID: "I wouldn't say that any team underestimates us. Because anything can happen. And obviously, [Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina] makes it clear," Semenyo said in a presser.

"I think the ranking is just a number and it doesn't actually mean anything. We're going to show the world that we are not the underdogs.

"Obviously it's crazy. Just scoring for the nation itself is crazy. So scoring in a World Cup would be amazing.

"Of course, I am looking forward to it. It's been a pleasant experience, so far. I am here to win. I want to win. We will do anything within our power to make it happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana are one of the three African teams that have reached the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, along with Cameroon and Senegal.

In 2006, they reached the Round of 16 and in the following edition, they reached the last eight. However, they were eliminated in the group stage the last time they qualified.

The team is currently ranked 61st in the world while Portugal are ranked ninth.

WHAT NEXT: The Black Stars will start their campaign on Thursday against Portugal before playing South Korea and eventually Uruguay, a team that denied them a place in the semi-final in 2010.