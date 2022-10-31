2022 World Cup: 'Ghana don't fear any opponents' - Black Stars keeper Wollacott insists

Joe Wollacott has maintained Ghana are not afraid of any opponent ahead of the the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Wollacott unfazed by World Cup opponents

Insists Black Stars are ready for anyone in Qatar

Ghave will face Portugal, South Korea & Uruguay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars have been drawn in a tough Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea during the global competition in the Gulf nation.

Ahead of the tournament, the 26-year-old Wollacott, who features for League One side Charlton Athletic, insists Ghana are not afraid of their more illustrious opposition next month.

WHAT DID WOLLACOTT SAY? “We are Ghana/Ghanaians we don't fear who our opponents are or who we face or who we come across in a game of football. It's a shame that some of the media has to go to this length to try and tarnish my image in Ghana," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

"I would like to make clear to all the fans, my supporters, GFA and all the nation of Ghana, that I have not made such statement in the media nor given any interviews about our opponents as it has been said in the Ghanaian media."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wollacott has enjoyed game time with Charlton this season, featuring in 16 League One matches. He will hope to be included in the Ghana squad by coach Otto Addo ahead of the tournament.

Ghana will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974, take on South Korea in their matchday two at Education City Stadium on November 28 before coming up against Uruguay on December 2 at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLLACOTT? Before Ghana departs for Qatar, he will strive to impress coach Addo when they face Switzerland in an international friendly at Baniyas Stadium on November 17.