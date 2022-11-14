2022 World Cup: Ghana's Addo on Paintsil, Schlupp, Afena-Gyan exclusion - 'They know why they are not in squad'

Ghana coach Otto Addo has explained why he opted to leave out the likes of Joseph Paintsil, Jeffrey Schlupp and Felix Afena-Gyan from the Ghana squad.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Black Stars unveiled their squad for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Crystal Palace attacker Schlupp and the in-form Genk midfielder Paintsil were conspicuously missing from the traveling party.

The Ghana coach was asked why the players were not considered and he explained his reasons.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am a person who’s very much on principles and one principle is that I wouldn’t like them to do to me. So I hope you understand that I would not like to talk about players who are in the squad," Addo said as quoted by The Independent Ghana.

"As I said before, I have reasons on and off the pitch which were all communicated to the players so it is between me and the player. For me, that is it and they know why they are not in the squad.

"It is very difficult to understand from the outside but it is not good to talk about a player and then the player comes back to say he said this and he said that. We talked and they know the reason why they are not in the squad.

"I am very sorry I don’t want to go inside that. You know my principles and maybe you want to suggest, but they know why they are in the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Addo is set to miss the services of first-choice goalkeeper Joe Wollacott of Charlton Athletic as well as Orlando Pirates' shot-stopper Richard Ofori.

The injured Idrissu Baba was also not included, so too Johnathan Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso.

Exciting young Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan has also been overlooked by the Black Stars' technical bench.

WHAT NEXT: The Black Stars will play Switzerland in their final build-up match before turning their attention to the World Cup.

Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.