2022 World Cup: ‘Forget Ronaldo, Ghana doing it for all of Africa' - Black Stars captain Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says pressure for the Black Stars to do well at the World Cup will not just come from their country but the whole continent.

Ayew explains pressure to make Africa proud

Ghana captain counting on teamwork from the squad

32-year-old has tipped Portugal as favourites in Group H

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans of the West African country are hoping for another fairytale run like in 2010 when Ghana reached the quarter-final but Ayew believes that is the desire of every African supporter, hence the pressure to make the entire continent proud in Qatar.

Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, with Ayew considering the 2016 European champions favourites, while brushing off talk that the Black Stars will be aiming for revenge against Uruguay, who denied them a ticket to the 2010 semi-final in heartbreaking fashion.

WHAT DID AYEW SAY? “Football’s not about taking revenge. We simply want to win and make our country proud,” Ayew told Fifa.

“It [against Uruguay] will be our last group game, so I just hope whatever result we get is enough to make it through to the next round. We have to focus on the here and now, what happened before is irrelevant today.”

“We have to do our best to make the continent proud, because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on.”

“Portugal are up there among the favourites and their quality stands out. Not to mention having one of the best players in the world in Cristiano Ronaldo. It promises to be a momentous occasion and we have to live up to what people expect.”

“We will fight and give our all on the pitch. Korea Republic also have a very strong and solid team, who all know each other well. It's a very tough group. I think the teams are more or less on a par, apart from Portugal, who are favourites.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be Ayew’s third World Cup after featuring in the 2010 and 2014 editions and he is hoping the collective efforts of the squad will push them through.

The 32-year-old, who has 110 caps for his country, now feels he has the responsibility of “helping the youngsters and convincing them that we can progress” in Qatar.

WHAT’S MORE? Ayew is delighted that Ghana will be led by an African coach at the World Cup which he feels will help change the perception of local tacticians.

“We are delighted. He’s a former national team player, now the manager and it was he who got us through the last two games against Nigeria to the World Cup,” he said of Otto Addo.

“He’s doing a great job and we’re all behind him and plugging away. He’s shown that Africans can make it to the next level.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Ghana touched down in Qatar on Friday ahead of their opening World Cup game against Portugal on November 24.