2022 World Cup: ‘It’s now or never for Cameroon to get the best from Choupo-Moting' - Castelletto

Cameroon defender Jean-Charles Castelletto is convinced his teammate Eric Choupo-Moting is currently in the best shape of his career.

Castelletto comments on his teammate's form

Nantes defender expects the best from Choupo-Moting

Cameroon begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Choupo-Moting and Indomitable Lions captain Vincent Aboubakar are expected to lead their team’s attack at the ongoing World Cup. Choupo-Moting arrived in Qatar enjoying some good form for Bayern Munich, having scored 11 goals in 16 games across all competitions this season. That has placed more expectations on the 33-year-old to carry the Central Africans' hopes. Castelletto feels this is Cameroon’s final chance to get the best from the Bayern star.

WHAT CASTELLETTO SAID: “This is true that Eric is in the best shape of his career,” Castelletto told SNTV. “If we need to get the best from him, it is now or never. We saw that against Panama. When he got in he scored immediately. He will be for sure an important player for Cameroon. We all need to get inspired by him to give us all the best that we can.

“When everyone is connected the way are now, when everybody has the legs or the physical desire of doing things, nothing can stop us. We saw that in Blida, I remember this game, we had no fatigue we have to keep this warrior spirit, to help each other. If we have that we can be confident.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cameroon are making their eighth appearance at the Fifa World Cup. Since reaching the quarter-finals of this quadrennial global football showpiece in 1990, they have been struggling to replicate that. They have even missed qualification for some World Cup editions including the last tournament in Russia. There is now scrutiny on the current crop of players to see if they could match or even surpass the Class of 90’ in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? The Indomitable Lions open their 2022 World Cup campaign by facing Switzerland at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. They are in Group G which also includes tournament favourites Brazil and Serbia.