2022 Wafcon: Faz demand replay after 'poor officiating' in Zambia loss to South Africa

The Copper Queens were undone by a controversial late penalty converted by Linda Motlhalo and will now play Nigeria in third-place playoff

The Football Association of Zambia has lodged an official complaint to Caf over what they have described as poor officiating against the Zambia women's national team.

On Monday, Shepolopolo played South Africa's Banyana Banyana in the semi-final of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations.

With the match tied 0-0 and extra time a possibility, referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe - after consulting - controversially awarded Banyana a penalty, convinced Martha Tembo had fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Linda Motlhalo stepped up and made no mistake, scoring the only goal of the match at Mohamed V Stadium to send her team to a second successive Wafcon final.

However, Zambia have not taken the situation lightly and in a letter to Caf general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, they demanded a replay.

"We, therefore, wish to contest against the decision of the referee to award such a penalty resulting in a goal which decided against our team progressing to the finals as we call for a serious review of the game," Faz stated.

"We call for the penalty to be cancelled, that a replay be ordered and that the referee be barred from handling any games."

Faz have further stated it is not the first time they have suffered injustice in the competition, with some contentious decisions in their quarter-final win over Senegal.

"We have further noted with great concern the poor officiating that characterised the tournament, specifically our games," the statement continued.

"We recorded similar incidents of poor match officiating by referees who have gone scot-free among them referee Bouchra Karboubi who has continued to handle games at the tournament as if nothing happened."

In the second semi-final, hosts Morocco eliminated Nigeria - who had two players sent off. The North Africans and the former champions played out a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Morocco won the ensuing penalty shoot-out 5-4 to advance to the final for the first time in their history.