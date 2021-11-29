2021 FIFA Puskas Award: Watch nominees for best goal of the year, including Mahrez & Lamela

Riyad Mahrez and Erik Lamela are among the nominees for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021, which will be given to the player deemed to have scored the best goal of the year.

The prestigious individual prize has been given to some of the top players in the world over the years, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tottenham's Heung-min Son came out on top last year and his former team-mate Lamela is in the mix this time around alongside Manchester City's Mahrez, and they will also be up against more obscure entries from lesser-known competitions due to the diverse nature of the nomination process.

So who are this year's Puskas Award nominees? Goal has listed all the goals below.

Puskas Award 2021 nominees:

Luiz Diaz | Brazil vs Colombia | June 23, 2021

Luis Díaz 🇨🇴 fue el jugador revelación de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆. Sus lujos, goles y velocidad ayudaron a la Selección Colombia a subirse al podio del certamen. ¡Revive la enorme actuación de @luisdiaz19_! 🙌🏼#VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/xGlAc0hmLX — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) August 11, 2021

Gauthier Hein | Chamois Niortais FC vs AJ Auxerre | April 10, 2021

Erik Lamela | Arsenal vs Tottenham | March 14, 2021

🤯 𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗰𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹.



Erik Lamela's incredible rabona v Arsenal has been shortlisted for the 2021 Puskas Award. 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 29, 2021

Valentino Lazaro | Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach | November 8, 2020

We have ourselves a scorpion kick! 🦂



Pure brilliance from Valentino Lazaro! ✨pic.twitter.com/3siLpAWc7G — BT Sport (@btsport) November 8, 2020

Riyad Mahrez | Zimbabwe vs Algeria | November 16, 2020

Sandra Owusu-Ansah | Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC vs Supreme Ladies FC | May 8, 2021

See Sandra Owusu Ansah Puskas nominated goal for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy | Watch the goal here: https://t.co/V6lNPTvS0z#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/HZkqQrrdhz — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) November 29, 2021

Vangelis Pavlidis | Willem II vs Fortuna Sittard | May 16, 2021

Genomineerd voor de 𝐏𝐮𝐬𝐤𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝: Vangelis Pavlidis! 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/4OG6YWrwfT — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) November 29, 2021

Daniela Sanchez | Queretaro FC vs Atletico de San Luis | January 16, 2021

Patrik Schick | Czech Republic vs Scotland | June 14, 2021

🇨🇿🙌 After almost 800k votes, Patrik Schick's long-range stunner vs Scotland is UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament! ⚽️💥#EUROGOTT @GazpromFootball #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qBENMPj25b — European Qualifiers (@EURO2024) July 14, 2021

Mehdi Taremi | Chelsea vs Porto | April 13, 2021